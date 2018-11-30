Kenston celebrates first ever state football championship

CANTON, Ohio — Kenston won its first football state championship on Friday, beating Archbishop Alter.

The Kenston Bombers have been close two other times but never delivered the hardware in high school football; this year, that wasn’t the case.

The Bombers trailed 6-0 but quickly put up 21 unanswered points. Jack Porter had the touchdown run that made it a 14-6 Bombers lead.

Then Kenston came up with a little defense; Bransen Stanley, the senior, comes up with the interception giving the ball back to the Bombers.

That defensive play set up Jon Tomcufcik to Stanley; that was another Kenston touchdown. The Bombers led 21-6 at the half.

Tomcufcik added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

The Kenston Bombers won, 42-6.

D forces another turnover on downs. This is going to be it. Our first football state championship! How bout them Bombers baby?! Final score at Benson Stadium is 42-6!!! pic.twitter.com/CJZK2WoSgB — Kenston Athletics (@KHSBomberSports) November 30, 2018