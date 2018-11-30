Kenston celebrates first ever state football championship

CANTON, Ohio — Kenston won its first football state championship on Friday, beating Archbishop Alter.
The Kenston Bombers have been close two other times but never delivered the hardware in high school football; this year, that wasn’t the case.
The Bombers trailed 6-0 but quickly put up 21 unanswered points. Jack Porter had the touchdown run that made it a 14-6 Bombers lead.
Then Kenston came up with a little defense; Bransen Stanley, the senior, comes up with the interception giving the ball back to the Bombers.
That defensive play set up Jon Tomcufcik to Stanley; that was another Kenston touchdown. The Bombers led 21-6 at the half.
Tomcufcik added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
The Kenston Bombers won, 42-6.