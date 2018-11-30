How to get lawn passes for 2019 season at Blossom Music Center

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Starting December 4, concert goers can buy Live Nation’s 2019 season lawn pass for Blossom Music Center.

Live Nation says the pass provides unlimited lawn admission to all concerts at the venue, free lawn chair rentals and personalized credentials.

The passes, which cost $249, will be available for sale until December 18 or until supplies last.

Live Nation is also offering the deal for other ampitheatres around the country. Pricing may vary.

To learn more, fans can head over to lawnpass.livenation.com