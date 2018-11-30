Hepatitis A cases in Cleveland doubled

CLEVELAND– There have been 13 new cases of hepatitis A in Cleveland from January to November of this year, the Cleveland Department of Public Health says. That’s a 117 percent increase from the same time in 2017.

Hepatitis A, which affects the liver’s ability to function, spreads through contaminated food or water, or from close contact with a person who’s infected. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and low-grade fever.

The CDPH will offer hepatitis A vaccines for free at these locations:

McCafferty Health Center

Mondays from 8 a.m. to a.m.

First, second and fourth Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Second and fourth Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

J. Glen Smith Health Center

Second and fourth Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

