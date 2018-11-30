Girl to Stephen Curry: ‘Girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too’

NAPA, California — When a 9-year-old California girl wrote a letter to NBA player Stephen Curry complaining about how his shoes were sized, he addressed her concerns and then some.

In a letter posted on her father’s Instagram page, Riley Morrison told Curry that she was a big fan of his and enjoyed going to Warriors games with her dad, Chris.

She let Curry know how disappointed she was to learn there were no “Curry 5” basketball shoes available in the girl’s section of the Under Armour website.

“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp,” Riley wrote. “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”

Riley received a hand-written response from Curry. Her father posted Curry’s letter to his Instagram page.

“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” Curry wrote. “Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as ‘boys’ on the website. We are correcting this now!”

Curry said he wanted Riley to be able to wear his “kicks proudly” and said he was sending her a pair of Curry 5s. He also let her know she’ll also be one of the first kids to receive a pair of the Curry 6s.

But that wasn’t all. He also let Riley know that he wanted her to plan to be in Oakland on March 8th for International Women’s Day.

“I want you to celebrate with me!” Curry wrote.

He said there was “more to come” regarding details of the celebration.

Chris Morrison wrote in his caption of Curry’s letter, “So proud of my baby girl for making a difference and so thankful for [Stephen Curry] doing this for her.”

Curry also posted the letter to his social media accounts.

“Appreciate you helping us get better Riley!” he wrote. “We got you.”

According to KTVU, Under Armour spokesman Dean Stoyer said in an email that thanks to Riley and Curry, “we’re correcting a simple yet critical error.”

Stoyer said labeling the kid sizes just for boys was “simply wrong.”

Riley was getting a lot of attention for her letter with articles in Teen Vogue, The Washington Post, and Yahoo Sports.