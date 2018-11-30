CLEVELAND, Oh -- Celebrate the holiday season with The Cleveland Orchestra and Choruses! This talented group of singers is a part of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus. Click here to see the full schedule of holiday music at The Cleveland Orchestra.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus
