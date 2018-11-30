Erie County authorities: 14-year-old used code word in threats against school

SANDUSY, Ohio– A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he repeatedly used a code word that means to shoot up a school, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says.

A teacher at North Point Educational Services Center in Sandusky alerted the school resource officer of the issue Thursday morning.

Two students reported hearing the suspect talk about, “pulling a Eugene,” the sheriff’s office said. “Eugene” means participating in a school shooting, the police report said.

The teen made comments about a hit list and offered to bring a pistol so another student could join him, according to the report.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old admitted he wanted to target two staff members and the deputy, but claimed it was only a joke.

The teen was charged with aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct and inducing panic. He was taken to the Erie County Juvenile Justice Center.