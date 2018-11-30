× Dense fog advisory beginning tonight through Saturday morning

CLEVELAND — A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. tonight and last until 9 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says dense fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less. Hazardous travel conditions are expected through mid-morning Saturday.

**Read more, here**

Dense fog expected to redevelop again this evening across Northern Ohio. #clewx #ohwx pic.twitter.com/JLgOPB5nNx — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 30, 2018

A powerful system will arrive on Saturday with rain washing away much, if not all, of the snow cover from early this work week. Up to an inch of rain is expected Saturday, along with 25 MPH wind gusts.

A mild weekend is on tap with temperatures climbing above average and into the low 50s! Sunday, there could be a few hit or miss showers around; otherwise, it’s the drier of the two days, therefore the pick day of the weekend! Here’s the latest 8-day forecast.

Follow weather updates.