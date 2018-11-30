× Columbia Gas starting to restore service in Elyria; Work to continue into Saturday

ELYRIA, Ohio– Columbia Gas crews are ready to state restoring service to homes in Elyria.

Service to more than 2,500 was shut down on Thursday after workers found air in the lines. The shut-off affects people in the Eastern Heights Boulevard and Concord Avenue areas.

The Lorain County Office of Emergency Management said more than 130 personnel are working to repair and restore service. They began removing air from the lines at Broad Street and Longson Avenue, then moved west.

“It is expected that repair and restoration activities will continue around the clock and extended into Saturday,” emergency officials said in a news release on Friday.

People may smell natural gas outdoors, but this is normal, according to the office of emergency management.

It’s also important that customers without gas should not attempt to relight appliances themselves. A representative from Columbia Gas will inspect the house when it is safe to restore service.

Columbia Gas is providing lodging. Residents should call 1-800-272-5440 or email ohlodging@nisource.com

Anyone with financial claims related to the shut-off can call 1-800-915-9161.

Shelter is open at Eastern Heights Middle School on Garford Avenue. Transportation for those with special needs is available by calling 440-284-0357.

UH Elyria Medical Center will be providing lunch for families affected in the main cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

