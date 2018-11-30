Columbia Gas continue work to restore service to Elyria customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio-- Service to more than 100 Columbia Gas customers in Elyria was restored on Friday.

Gas to more than 2,500 was shut down after workers found air in the lines on Thursday.

Throughout the day, crews purged lines and reintroduced gas to the system in order to relight service.

The Lorain County Office of Emergency Management said Columbia Gas workers started in the blue zone. Officials estimated relighting will begin in the yellow zone after 7 p.m. and in the pink zone on Saturday.

It's also important that customers without gas should not attempt to relight appliances themselves.

A representative from Columbia Gas will inspect the house when it is safe to restore service. An adult must be present to restore service. If residents plan on leaving their home, Columbia Gas asks they leave contact information on their door.

Columbia Gas is providing lodging. Residents should call 1-800-272-5440 or email ohlodging@nisource.com

Anyone with financial claims related to the shut-off can call 1-800-915-9161.

Shelter is open at Eastern Heights Middle School on Garford Avenue. Transportation for those with special needs is available by calling 440-284-0357.

