Cleveland cop who used police computer to access teen’s info gets probation

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland officer who used a police computer to get information about a teen girl he met online was sentenced to probation and 100 hours of community service Friday afternoon.

Thomas Tewell, 32, was convicted of unauthorized use of a police computer system. He was found not guilty of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Tewell’s attorney argued his client looked up the girl’s information so he wouldn’t commit sexual battery and wanted to wait until she was 18.

“I have the deepest regret for the situation,” Tewell said.

When Judge Nancy Fuerst asked if he had anything to say about the victim, Tewell replied, “The state of Ohio, your honor?”

“No, not just the state of Ohio, the young lady involved,” Fuerst said. The defendant responded by saying he didn’t mean to cause harm to anyone.

The mother of the 17-year-old victim said she’s relieved Tewell will no longer be able to work as a officer.

“He will never have the power to be a police officer, to abuse the power of an officer, to manipulate a teen girl or, for that matter, any woman,” she told FOX 8 News earlier this month.

In 2014, Cleveland police suspended Tewell for 25 days for a similar incident. He was accused of sending explicit photos to a woman who he met while handling an accident. Documents said he repeatedly contacted her through social media.

