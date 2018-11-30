× City of Cleveland settles suit over deadly police shooting

CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned the city of Cleveland settled a federal civil lawsuit over a deadly police shooting for $910,000.

Attorney Paul Cristallo and Anthony Jordan, who represent the family of Brandon Jones, say a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and a police officer was settled late Thursday.

“On behalf of Brandon’s mother Tanya, and his entire family, we’re pleased to have resolved this matter. It has been a long and hard fought journey, but this settlement represents some justice and brings closure,” Cristallo told Fox 8. “Most importantly, we are thankful for everyone’s love, support, and prayers.”

Cleveland police officer Alan Buford was fired after he was accused of shooting and killing Jones, an unarmed burglary suspect in 2015. He won his job back in October and has been reinstated.

City officials say they generally do not comment on settlements.

Buford was acquitted in 2017 of negligent homicide after fatally shooting Jones, 18, outside a Parkwood Avenue store on March 19, 2015.

Buford and his partner confronted Jones as he was leaving the store with a bag of stolen cigarettes, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Cleveland police said the officers got into a struggle with Jones when they tried to arrest him. That’s when Buford fired his service weapon, killing Jones.

Jones did not have a weapon. Buford’s attorney argued the shooting was justified because a reasonable officer would have feared for his life.

