Firefighters battle massive fire at Arizona mansion

CHANDLER, Arizona — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a mansion in Chandler, Arizona.
According to KSAZ, several fire departments were called to the house fire in a gated community.
Three people got out of the home safely.
KSAZ is reporting that firefightes had to go into a defensive mode to battle the fire.
According to the county assessor, the home is listed at 12,000 square feet. However, the Mesa Fire Department told KSAZ that the home is closer to 20,000 square feet.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
33.306160 -111.841250