Firefighters battle massive fire at Arizona mansion

CHANDLER, Arizona — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a mansion in Chandler, Arizona.

According to KSAZ, several fire departments were called to the house fire in a gated community.

Three people got out of the home safely.

KSAZ is reporting that firefightes had to go into a defensive mode to battle the fire.

Massive house fire @ChandlerFire had to go on the defense to battle this blaze. Three people have been displaced everyone is ok @BAcostaFox10 @FOX10Phoenix #Fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/UyazXi2LqC — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) November 29, 2018

According to the county assessor, the home is listed at 12,000 square feet. However, the Mesa Fire Department told KSAZ that the home is closer to 20,000 square feet.

County assessor has this home listed at 12,000 sq ft…@MesaFireDept says it’s closer to 20,000. Crews from @ChandlerFire @TempeFire493 and @GilbertFireDept have gone on the defense to battle this first alarm fire @BAcostaFox10 @FOX10Phoenix #Fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/2PdE4YoOQC — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) November 29, 2018

So far, no injuries have been reported.