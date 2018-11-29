Two men injured in downtown Amherst stabbing

AMHERST, Ohio– Two men were injured in a stabbing in downtown Amherst early Thursday morning.

Customers at the Pour House on Park Avenue called police at about 1 a.m. to report an injured man in the parking lot.

Officers arrived to find bar customers providing first aid to a 28-year-old man with stab wounds.

Amherst police said they followed the blood trail to the gate of Vaughnteriors on South Main Street. Officers discovered more blood and a broken window before locating a 27-year-old man, who also suffered stab wounds.

Both men were taken to Mercy Hospital in Lorain then to MetroHealth Medical Center by helicopter.

Their conditions are not known at this time. The incident remains under investigation.