× ‘Two bright lights’: Family remembers murdered Mayfield Heights woman, daughter

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– Family members are remembering a Mayfied Heights woman and her 8-year-old daughter after their brutal murders.

Rebecca Pletnewski, 41, was stabbed to death on Nov. 20 before her home on Longwood Road in Mayfield Heights was set on fire. Her daughter, Olivia Schneider, died of smoke inhalation.

“Our families are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support we have received. We are so grateful for our amazing family, friends, community and especially the hard work of the Mayfield Heights Police Department and all of the Fire Departments and first responders,” the Pletnewski family said in a statement on Thursday.

Pletnewski was an intensive care nurse at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and is survived by another daughter, 4-year-old Vivienne, who was not at home at the time of the blaze.

“In the words of Olivia, “Choose to be kind and your world will be like a rainbow,'” the family said.

Schneider was a third grader at Lander Elementary. They were laid to rest on Monday.

Also on Monday, the suspect appeared in Lyndhurst Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $5 million. Dominique Swopes, 27, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated arson.

Mayfield Heights police said Pletnewski’s family reported she was worried about his unwanted advances and stalking in the months before her death.

Continuing coverage of this story here