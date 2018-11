CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man accused of killing a Cleveland woman during a car-jacking was issued $2 million bond in court Thursday.

Michael Tyvon Preston, 23, faces a murder charge in the case.

Court documents state he drove over 33-year-old Lesley De Jesus while stealing her vehicle.

De Jesus was volunteering with her husband and two children Nov. 15 when they saw someone trying to steal their van.

When De Jesus and her husband tried to intervene, she was hit and killed.

