Something’s in Bloom!

Posted 1:25 pm, November 29, 2018, by

Bloom Clothing Company donates a portion of their profits to the Honeybee Conservancy which is a non-profit that does research on Colony Collapse Disorder and builds hives in food deserts to create urban gardens and educate the youth. Founder, Tyler Hobel joins us in studio.  https://www.bloomclothingcompany.com/ 