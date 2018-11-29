× Registered sex offender used fake name to work at North Canton Library, investigators say

CANTON, Ohio– A registered sex offender is back behind bars and facing additional charges in Stark County.

Jason Michael Mazan, 34, of North Canton, was arrested for failure to provide a change of address and obstructing justice.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said he changed his identity to get a job as a sub-contractor for the North Canton Library, beginning in February 2017.

Mazan, a tier III sex offender, worked with pre-teens and teenagers during his time at the library, investigators said.

Mazan was convicted of attempted sexual battery and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2012. He spent less than a year at the Lorain Correctional Institution.