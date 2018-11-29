Real life Mario Kart racing tickets on sale Friday

COLUMBUS — Tickets for The Mushroom Rally — real life Mario Kart racing — in Columbus and Cincinnati going on sale Friday, November 30.

The Mushroom Rally is a go-kart race with a twist as it combines racing with the world of Mario.

Mushroom Rally USA, the organization hosting the Mario Kart tour, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday, saying:

“OHIO! You’re next! Tickets go on sale for # Columbus and # Cincinnati in less than 24 hours!”

Tickets are reportedly $55 a person and will be available online.

The Mario Kart-themed cross-country tour is beginning in Los Angeles and will make stops across the country, including in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Racers can reportedly dress up as their favorite Mario Kart character while they race go-karts around the customized and themed track for a chance to win prizes.

According to Mushroom Rally’s website, to race in the junior kart you must be between 4’4″ and 4’10” in height. Anyone taller than 4’10” will race as an adult.

Registration is limited, but those interested in participating can sign up for more information on the event’s website.