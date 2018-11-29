Prisoners in Iowa sue state over porn ban

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Nearly 60 inmates at an Iowa prison are challenging a new state regulation banning pornography and porn reading rooms in state prisons.

According to WCMH, inmates at Fort Dodge Correctional Institution have filed a federal lawsuit, arguing that the ban is unconstitutional.

The new ban reportedly started this month.

However, WCMH says, a similar ban in Iowa was struck down by a federal judge about 30 years ago for being “too vague.”

The director of the Drake University Constitutional Law Center, Mark Kende, told the news outlet that the regulations in the current ban are much more specific then the previous one. He reportedly believes this law is much more likely to be upheld.

“Prisoners generally have rights to access — absent some incredibly dangerous person — (including) reading materials. And they have constitutional rights, even though they’re in prison, the rights are diminished, but they have them,” Kende told WCMH.

The news outlet reached out to the Iowa Department of Corrections who reportedly said the agency cannot comment on pending litigation.

Ultimately, it will be up to a judge to decide whether or not the inmates can have porn.