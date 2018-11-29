Teen takes own life after ‘accidentally’ killing another teen in Akron basement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A teenage boy reportedly took his own life after accidentally shooting and killing another teen in Akron Wednesday night.

According to Akron police, it happened around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Grand Avenue.

Detectives say several teens were in the basement of the home when it happened. A 15-year-old male pulled out a handgun and accidentally fired a shot striking a 14-year-old male in the head.

The 15-year-old then turned the gun on himself.

The teens were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will now conduct autopsies.

The teens have not yet been identified.

