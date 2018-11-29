Police searching for endangered missing person last seen on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police is asking for the community’s help in locating an endangered missing person.

28-year-old Kylie Scharf reportedly went missing from a group home on West Boulevard Saturday.

Police say Scharf is 5’7″ and weighs approximately 150 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes.

Officials report that Scharf was last seen wearing a black jacket with red and black pants.

Scharf reportedly suffers from a health condition that requires medication.

She has been known to visit the area of Franklin Boulevard and West 81st Street, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Scharf’s whereabouts is asked to contact First District Detective Kluth at 216-623-5118.