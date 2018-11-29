Police investigating death of child in Perry Township

Posted 10:43 pm, November 29, 2018, by

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating the death of a child in Perry Township Thursday night.

According to a press release from authorities, officers from Perry Township Police Department were called to the 4800 block of Glenhurst Street SW to assist the fire department around 9 p.m.

After officers arrived on scene the child was reportedly transported to a local hospital for treatment.  The child was later pronounced dead.

Police say that currently no determinations have been made in their investigation.