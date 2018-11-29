× One teen dead, another recovering after Akron accidental shooting

Editor’s note: At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Akron police said the two teens were taken to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead. (Read the news release here) This story reflects information from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office that the second teen is still alive.

AKRON, Ohio– A 15-year-old boy is dead following an accidental shooting in the basement of an Akron home, police say.

Officers responded to a house on Grand Avenue near West Exchange Street shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Akron Police Department said a group of teens was in the basement when the 15-year-old pulled out a handgun and accidentally fired it. A 14-year-old was shot in the head and that’s when the 15-year-old turned the gun on himself, police said.

The 15-year-old died from his injuries. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 14-year-old survived and remains hospitalized.

The Akron Police Department released the following statement on Thursday:

“The Akron Police Department takes pride in only furnishing accurate information. Last night we received inaccurate information from multiple reliable sources that both teens had died at the hospital. The department would like to apologize to the victims’ families. The department feels terrible for the families of the victims of this tragic event and our thoughts are with them during this difficult times.”

The teen who passed away has not been identified.