Ohio Representatives urge GM to reverse course after announced plant closures

WASHINGTON– Members of Congress from Ohio and Michigan will hold a news conference Thursday morning on the recently-announced General Motors plant closures.

It was originally scheduled for 9:30 a.m., but was delayed. (Check back later to watch live.)

Rep. Tim Ryan and Rep. Marcy Kaptur are expected to urge GM to reverse course and ask President Donald Trump to act.

On Monday, GM said assembly plants at Lordstown, Detroit and Ontario, and the propulsion plants in White Marsh, Maryland and Warren, Michigan will be “unallocated” in 2019.

About 14,700, including 6,000 factory workers, will be laid off because of the five plant closures.

