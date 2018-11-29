Ohio House passes bill to establish cybersecurity team

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill establishing a cybersecurity team responsible for protecting citizens, businesses, infrastructure and local governments from cyberattacks, according to a press release from the statehouse.

House Bill 747 requires the Adjutant General’s Office to establish the Ohio Cyber Reserve.

Rep. Laura Lanese (R-Grove City), who sponsored the bill with Rep. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario), said the bill helps protect Ohioans from “cyber terrorists.”

“While we hope it’s rarely called into action, the Ohio Cyber Reserve is a necessary addition to our state’s arsenal as we continue to prepare for the realities of an ever-advancing technological world,” Lanese said in the press release.

The bill was reportedly adapted from a portion of Ohio law pertaining to organizing a militia and was informed by other state’s prior attempts to address this issue.

The House says HB 747 “takes into account Ohio’s unique needs and capabilities and is broadly written to assist the Adjutant General in preventing cyberattacks.”

They also claim the bill will help local municipalities facilitate cybersecurity efforts.

HB 747 now goes to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.