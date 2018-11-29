Man charged after Summit County road rage incident leads to shooting

GREEN, Ohio– One man was arrested after a Summit County road rage incident earlier this month.

Orlando Negron Espinosa, 43, of Massillon, was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Summit County Jail on Wednesday.

The two cars encountered each other on Interstate 77 south near South Arlington and Massillon roads on Nov. 3. They eventually collided and came to rest on the side of the highway.

The sheriff’s office said Espinosa got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver, who was in the car with his wife and two young children.

Espinosa and the man, both with active CCW licenses, fired their guns, according to investigators. Espinosa was suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“It was determined that the altercation was a result of Esponosa’s actions,” the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Thursday.

No one else was injured.