Man arrested in deadly Stark County hit-and-run

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 30-year-old woman in July.

Alex M. Mound, 22, of East Canton, is charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of failure to stop after an accident, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of driving under a suspension.

“This arrest reflects our ongoing dedication and commitment to keep Stark County safe,” said Sheriff George Maier, in a news release on Thursday. “Those who commit crimes in our communities will be held accountable for their actions.”

The crash happened in the area of Mapleton Street SE and Dalemont Avenue SE in Canton Township on July 14.

The sheriff’s office said Brianna M. Lilly, 30, of Canton, was walking when she was hit by a car, which fled. She died from her injuries at the scene.