Icy rescue: Norton Fire Department rescues precious pet from frigid waters

NORTON-Scary moments for a family in Norton, when their precious pet fell through the ice and became trapped in the water.

The Norton Fire Department received the call for help shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday from a homeowner on Rush Road.

Their pet was walking on the icy covered pond when she fell through.

Thanks to their quick response, firefighters were able to pull the dog to safety.

She was treated at the scene and by the time firefighters left, she was running around playing again.

Great job Norton Fire Department!