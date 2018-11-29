‘Phyllo Shell’ Appetizer & Dessert recipes that will ‘wow’ your guests

CLEVELAND, Oh — These recipes look gourmet, but actually are so simple you will be the only one who knows how little time they take to make.

Michelle Luciano teaches recipe classes for Vitamix and she showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how ‘Phyllo Shells’ transform an appetizer and dessert recipe to a whole new level.

Click here to see other Vitamix recipes.

Artichoke Dip in Phyllo Shells

Ingredients

½ cup (120 g) low fat mayonnaise

½ cup (120 g) low fat sour cream

1 slice lemon, peeled, seeded

10 ounces (285 g) frozen spinach

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 garlic clove, peeled

¼ cup (25 g) grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup (70 g) artichoke hearts, drained, diced

box of Athens Phyllo Shells

Directions

Preheat oven to 350˚F (180˚C). Place all ingredients, except artichoke hearts, into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid. Select Variable 1. Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 4. Blend for 15 seconds. Remove the lid and scrape down sides. Add artichokes and secure lid. Blend for an additional 5-10 seconds. Pour into an oven-safe dish and bake uncovered for 20-25 minutes or until bubbly. Prepare Athens Phyllo Shells according to package instructions Fill Phyllo Shells with artichoke dip and serve.

Chocolate Mousse Phyllo Shells

Ingredients

2 cups (480 ml) heavy cream

¼ cup (60 ml) chocolate sauce

box of Athens Phyllo Shells chocolate flavor

Directions