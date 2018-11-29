Foil balloon causes power outage to 2,000 customers in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Public Power issues a warning after a foil balloon caused a power outage to roughly 2,000 residents on the city’s east side.

According to the utility company’s Facebook post, the balloon was released near East 140th and Kinsman around 7 p.m. on Thursday, which caused a disruption in electrical service for that area. Crews were able to quickly fix the problem.

CPP says foil balloons should never be released because they are known to “wreak havoc on power lines.”