Ex-judge Lance Mason indicted for aggravated murder in ex-wife’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Lance Mason has been indicted in the murder of his ex-wife, Aisha Fraser.

A grand jury indicted Mason, 51, charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and grand theft. He faces a second count of felonious assault for allegedly injuring a police officer. The maximum sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Nov. 17, police were called to a home on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights, where they found Fraser, 45, stabbed to death in the driveway. Mason rammed his SUV into a police cruiser while trying to get away, according to police.

“Aisha Fraser was viciously and cruelly taken from her children by Lance Mason’s cowardly and selfish act,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, in a news release on Thursday. “He stole a loving mother from her children and took an exceptional teacher, neighbor, and role model from the Shaker Heights community. He will be held accountable for his barbaric act.”

Fraser, a beloved sixth grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School who had a gift of connecting with young people, left behind two daughters. Both girls were at the scene at the time of her murder.

Mason pleaded guilty to domestic violence and attempted felonious assault for an incident involving Fraser in 2014. He reportedly punched and choked her in front of their young children.

Mason served less than a year of a two-year prison sentence before the city of Cleveland hired him as the minority business development administrator in the office of equal opportunity.

Continuing coverage of this story here