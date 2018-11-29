ELM Pet Foods issues recall on dog food due to elevated levels of Vitamin D

ELM Pet Foods, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall on a recipe of dog food because the products may contain elevated levels of Vitamin D, according to the FDA.

ELM Pet Foods is recalling the Elm Chicken and Chickpea Recipe. The products consist of multiple UPC codes and were manufactured between February 25 and October 31.

Here’s a list of the Best Buy Dates of products that could potentially be effected:

3lb ELM CHICKEN AND CHICKPEA RECIPE – UPC (0-70155-22507-8)

TD2 26 FEB 2019

TE1 30 APR 2019

TD1 5 SEP 2019

TD2 5 SEP 2019

28lb ELM CHICKEN AND CHICKPEA RECIPE – UPC (0-70155-22513-9)

TB3 6 APR 2019

TA1 2 JULY 2019

TI1 2 JULY 2019

40lb ELM K9 NATURALS CHICKEN RECIPE – UPC (0-70155-22522-9)

TB3 14 Sep 2019

TA2 22 Sep 2019

TB2 11 Oct 2019

The FDA says that consumers who have purchased the above products during the specified dates should stop feeding the product to their dog.

The FDA says consumers should dispose of the product or return it to the retailer for a full refund.

According to the FDA, all bags included in the recall are yellow with the Elm Pet Foods Tag on the front of the bag and have a silhouette of a chicken at the bottom of the front side of the bag. Consumers can check the lot codes on the back of the bag at the bottom center on the 3lb bags and in the center of the back of the bag on the 28lb bags. The 40lb bag lot numbers can be found on the bottom right of the back of the bag.

If you have questions or would like a refund they should call ELM Pet Foods at 1-800-705-2111 8am-5pm(EST) Mon-Fri. or email customerservice@elmpetfoods.com.

The FDA says that no other ELM Pet Foods prodycts are impacted.