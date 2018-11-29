Driver collecting driftwood ends up with truck floating in Lake Erie

PERRY, Ohio — A pick-up truck had to be pulled from Lake Erie Wednesday after sliding off a boat ramp.

Perry Joint Fire District posted photos of the incident on its Facebook page. It happened early Wednesday morning at Perry Township Park when the driver was attempting to collect driftwood from a pile near a boat ramp.

The truck was on the boat ramp when it was hit by a wave. It then slid down a ramp and into the lake.

No one was injured, and no fluids leaked into the lake.

The owner of the truck and the sheriff’s office remained on scene to handle details of removing the vehicle.