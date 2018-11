× Disabled vehicle causes I-480W back-up near Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Traffic has been significantly delayed due to a disabled vehicle on I-480 westbound.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-480W is closed between Miles and Lee Roads.

Warrensville Heights police said a tow truck is on scene and the highway is expected to be clear in the next half hour.

Until then, motorists are encouraged to use an alternative route.