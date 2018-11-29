Community holds vigil honoring murdered Mayfield Heights woman, daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Hundreds of family, friends, and the community packed the auditorium at Mayfield Heights High School to remember a Mayfield Heights woman and her 8-year-old daughter.

Thursday’s vigil honored the lives of 41-year-old Rebecca Pletnewski and third-grader Olivia Schneider.

Rebecca was stabbed to death back on November 20 before her home was set on fire.

Olivia died of smoke inhalation.

“Rainbows were Olivia’s favorite. She was a ball of sunshine that lit up our hallways with lights and love,” said Felecia Evans, Lander Elementary Principal.

The vigil celebrated Rebecca and Olivia’s lives, as well as the strength of the Mayfield community.

Rebecca’s family and Olivia’s father even shared a few words.

“Olivia and Rebecca would want us to remind you of this, there are more good people than bad. Love will always win,” said Alicia Pletnewski, Rebecca’s sister.

And at the end of the vigil, the community gathered in the gymnasium for a very special luminary presentation.

“In the words of Olivia, choose to be kind and your world will be like a rainbow,” said Alicia.

