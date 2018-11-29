Columbia Gas shutting off gas to 2,500 customers in Elyria area

ELYRIA, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio is shutting off gas service to approximately 2,500 customers Thursday.

According to their website, the natural gas outage will affect customers in Elyria in the Eastern Heights Boulevard and Concord Avenue areas.

Columbia Gas told FOX 8 that multiple residents notified them of a loss of service so as a precaution they shutdown the system in the Eastern Heights area of Elyria. As of right now it is unclear when gas will be restored, but service will be restored as soon as possible.

Currently they have crews working to review and restore the system. The cause of the loss of service is currently under investigation.

They say they must first shutoff the gas to every customer in the impacted area, then make any needed repairs, and visit each customer, inside their home, to perform a safety inspection and relight appliances.

Columbia Gas says customers are safe, however, if you smell gas to please go to a safe place and call 911, as well as Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077.