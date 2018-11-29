× Cavaliers trade Kyle Korver to Jazz for Alec Burks

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Alec Burks and two future second-round picks, the team announced on Thursday.

Korver appeared in more than 100 games during his time in Cleveland. The 37-year-old is ranked second all-time in three-point percentage and has the fifth-most triples in Cavs playoff history.

“Kyle’s on-court accomplishments are well known,” said Cavs general manager Koby Altman, in a news release.

“More importantly, though, Kyle is a great person and teammate. He sets an example in everything he does. His work ethic, character and dependability are all at a very special level and something we will always respect and be thankful for. We wish Kyle and his family the best as he continues his career back in Salt Lake City.”

Kover played for the Jazz from 2007 to 2010 then had stints in Chicago and Atlanta before coming to Cleveland in January 2017.

Burks, a seven-year veteran, was averaging 8.4 points in his 17 games for Utah this season. He’s scored in the double digits six times this year with a season-high of 22 points against Toronto.

The Cavs also received Utah’s 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick from Washington via the Jazz.

