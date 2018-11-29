× Baker Mayfield wins NFL offensive rookie of the month

CLEVELAND– Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won NFL offensive rookie of the month for November.

He joins Joe Thomas and Tim Couch as the only Browns to win the award.

Mayfield led Cleveland to a 35-20 win over Cincinnati, throwing for 258 yards and four touchdowns for a Browns rookie record. During November, he completed more than 70 percent of his passes for nine TDs. He threw just one interception and was sacked twice in the month.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is the first rookie in NFL history to record a 140+ passing rating in consecutive games.

Mayfield was named Pepsi Rookie of the Week in weeks 3, 7 and 9.

The Browns travel to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday.

