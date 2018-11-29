Akron Hoban wins its fourth straight State Championship beating Massillon 42-28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- The senior football players at Akron Hoban High School will graduate next spring with a diploma and four state championship rings, the latest coming on Thursday night after beating previously unbeaten Massillon 42-28 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton in the OHSAA Division II State Championship game.

Akron Hoban was quick to get the party started, Tyris Dickerson scored the game's first points on a 13-yard touchdown run to give the Knights an early 7-0 lead.

However, Akron Hoban was just getting started. The Knights rattled off 27 straight points and they didn’t punt until the second quarter. Shane Hamm had four touchdowns in the first half, two on the ground and two through the air. Akron Hoban led 34-7 at the half.

Massillon made it a game in the second half, the Tigers scored 21 unanswered points to make it a 34-28 game early in the fourth quarter.

The Knights sealed the game on a gutsy fake punt call on 4th down to hold onto the football, it lead to another Deamonte Trayanum touchdown and that was the game. Akron Hoban finished 15-0 for the first time in school history, they won their 4th straight state title beating Massillon 42-28.

Kirtland, Kenston and St. Ed’s will all play for a State Championship on Friday in their respective divisions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.