Woman found dead in Utah 20 years ago identified as Ohio resident

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Utah Department of Public Safety officials has solved an open cold case from 1998, revealing that the victim was an Ohioan.

According to Utah DPS, they have been actively working on a homicide case involving an unidentified woman for the past 20 years.

The woman was reportedly found on the side of a Utah highway approximately 38 miles north of Lake Powell, near Ticaboo, Utah.

DPS said the victim’s body was covered with plastic bags, wrapped in duct tape, tied with a rope and placed inside a sleeping bag before being wrapped in a carpet.

Last month, Utah State Bureau of Investigation agents reportedly asked the public to help identify the victim and provide any tips that could lead authorities to her murderer.

On Wednesday, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post that the woman has been identified, as a result of ” the diligent work of the State Bureau of Investigation.”

The sheriff’s office said the victim is Lena Reyes-Geddes and that she was an Ohio resident.

They said Reyes-Geddes suffered a fatal gunshot wound to her head.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. EST Thursday to provide further information regarding this investigation.