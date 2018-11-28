Why people are mad about this photo of David Beckham and his daughter

For some, a picture David Beckham posted on instagram is just a happy Christmas memory.

It shows Beckham and his 7-year-old daughter, Harper, kissing in front of an ice skating rink decked out for the holiday.

Others were quick to criticize Beckham for what they say is inappropriate behavior.

The post has over 2 million comments of people trolling and defending the behavior.

It appears commenters may be taking it more seriously than Beckham, though.

He heard a similar outcry from people last year when he posted a picture kissing his daughter on the lips on a family trip.