Two Cleveland officials disciplined for airport security incident

CLEVELAND– Two Cleveland employees were disciplined for a security incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the city announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Assistant Director of Port Control Fred Szabo was suspended without pay for 10 days and his airport-authorized privileges are suspended. Chief of Operations Darnelle Brown was suspended without pay for five days.

Szabo and Brown were suspended with pay pending the review.

Details of the Oct. 25 incident have not been released.