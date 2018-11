Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A portion of E. 152nd St. is closed due to a water main break.

The water main break happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

E. 152nd St. is closed from St. Clair to Pepper Avenues.

The water main break caused a section of the street to buckle.

The Cleveland Water Department is on the scene.

The Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District Headquarters is in the section of E. 152nd St. that is closed. Officers are able to access the parking lot from E. 153rd St.