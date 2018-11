Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There could be light accumulation for some parts of Northeast Ohio Wednesday, but for most people, there won't be much more snow.

Some areas getting lake effect could see up to an inch.

For the most part, snow is no longer the story. It's the wind and cold.

Temperatures will stay in the 20s Wednesday.

The wind gusts are hitting up to 40 mph.

