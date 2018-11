× Sentencing for man who plead guilty to Olmsted arsons

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Robert Wey is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning on arson and breaking and entering charges.

The fires happened in Olmsted Township on April 1 on Bagley Road and Bronson Road.

Two houses were burned. Both were vacant and no one was injured. Investigators ruled them arson and offered a reward for information.

Wey was arrested in October.

