‘Santa? That’s messed up!’ Backlash on Twitter over lessons in ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

It’s a staple every year in many homes as the longest-running holiday special in television history: “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

In it, Rudolph is booted out of the reindeer games over his ‘blinkin’ beacon.’ He teams up with Hermey the Elf, also a misfit, along with Yukon Cornelius and even the Abominable Snow Monster heading to the Island of Misfit Toys and back.

He eventually saves Christmas thanks to his big red nose.

The moral of the story? What makes us different also makes us special.

But right after the movie aired Tuesday night, Twitter users were quick to pick it apart, saying the story’s moments and lessons are actually pretty disturbing and sad.

Check it out:

Donner just told Rudolph that self respect was more important than his son breathing. Somebody call the cops to their cave immediately #Rudolph — Lamont Price (@LPizzle) November 28, 2018

#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer teaching kids since 1964 that your peers will only accept your differences if you can provide them with some kind of service pic.twitter.com/Dh2O44bvZg — Red Soxtober (@NewEng_DadLife) November 28, 2018

Fireball has the gall to make fun of Rudolph’s nose when he is the only one with hair #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer #Rudolph pic.twitter.com/NwdEWyfTJC — Peter A Lyon (@lyonpaa) November 28, 2018

Oh no. It’s #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer I don’t have strength to watch this again. Those poor elves. That bully with the whip. Abusive deer. Dentist shaming. Unloved toys. It’s too much. — MJ Caan (@MJCaan) November 28, 2018

I will never not tweet this when #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer is trending. pic.twitter.com/XqDl8SGV80 — Adam Heffner (@aheffner24) November 28, 2018

Ugh…..here comes Comet. The worst coach you've ever seen since on screen since the last move you ever watched about youth sports.#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer — Chris Hill (@TMFChrisHill) November 28, 2018

The North Pole needs a HR department. All these bosses are horrible. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer — ChicagoMatt (@ChicagoMatt) November 28, 2018

Has anyone else noticed that within the first five minutes of #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer two characters get bullied? — Dr. Daryl L Williams (@revdaryl) November 28, 2018

Let it be known that the toy bird that can’t fly gets murdered by one of Santa’s elves during the end credits of #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer. Gotta give credit to @RalphGarman for pointing this out to me. pic.twitter.com/qGNcevXXxl — Keith ONeil (@ThatKeithONeil) November 28, 2018

I can even buy into his father being terrible , but SANTA? That’s messed up. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer #Rudolph — Melanie J (@mel_jando) November 28, 2018

My saddest takeaway in #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer is how dismissive & mean #santa is when they first the red nose. Really Santa?!?! 😢 — Beth Farnham (@bethfarnham) November 28, 2018

And speaking of #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer, what the ultimate bully comeback. Those reindeer and their games.. very, very mean. We know Rudolph saves the day in the end, but it hurts to watch. Little, dear Rudolph. pic.twitter.com/QDbewGH5Vi — Kelly Jones (@RealKellyJones) November 28, 2018

Other reactions were actually pretty funny:

If Hermie is that bad at painting a wooden train, do you really want him rooting around in your mouth? #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer — Jackie (@Miss_Artgal) November 28, 2018

I never noticed in 42 years of living until husband pointed it out tonight… Herbie is the only elf without pointed ears. #Rudolph — MrsVJW (@mrsvjw) November 28, 2018