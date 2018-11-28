REPORT: Man sues Playboy website, claiming not accessible to the visually impaired

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — A man is suing Playboy.com for allegedly not being accessible to the visually impaired, TMZ reports.

Donald Nixon reportedly filed the lawsuit, claiming that Playboy.com and Playboyshop.com are in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, because the websites are “not compatible with his screen-reading software.”

Nixon told TMZ that he’s legally blind and that visually impaired people, like himself, “cannot fully and equally use or enjoy the facilities, products, and services.”

TMZ says Nixon is suing to force Playboy to make its website more accessible to the blind and for unspecified damages.

Playboy.com has not yet commented on the suit.