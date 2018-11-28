Cavaliers trade Kyle Korver to Utah Jazz

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Kyle Korver #26 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz.
League sources confirmed the trade to FOX 8 Wednesday night.
Sources told FOX 8 that in exchange for Korver, the Cavs will receive Alec Burks as well as two future second-round draft picks.
Korver has put up 6.8 points and 1.8 rebounds for Cleveland so far this season and is averaging 15.7 minutes per game. The Cavs, however, have only won four games this season and are currently in last place in the Eastern Conference.
Korver has played for the Cavs since 2016. He has played in the NBA for 15 years and previously played for Utah from 2007-2010.
