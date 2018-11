Pfizer has issued a voluntary recall of several lots of its ThermaCare HeatWraps.

The risk is because of ingredients that could leak from the wrap and cause skin injuries such as burns/blisters and skin irritation.

Here are the lots impacted:

S68516 (Muscle Pain Therapy 3+1 count carton)

T26686 (Muscle Pain Therapy 3 count carton)

T26693 (Menstrual Pain Therapy 3+1 count carton)

T26691 (Menstrual Pain Therapy 3 count carton)