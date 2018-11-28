Merry Christmas, parents: There’s a new toy vacuum that actually works — and kids are loving it!

A dream come true for many parents is ending up on their children’s’ wish lists this Christmas.

There’s a popular new toy vacuum on the market that actually picks up dirt when kids push them around.

The Casdon Dyson Ball Toy Cleaner looks a lot like the adult version of a Dyson Ball Vacuum. It sounds and swivels like a real vacuum, and it’s powered on four C batteries. It comes in assorted colors including purple, yellow pink and red.

As Casdon describes the toy:

“Little ones adore role play and pretending that they are doing jobs around the house – just like the grown-ups! This Dyson Ball upright vacuum cleaner has been specially designed to be true to life, right down to the last detail so your little helper will really feel part of your world while developing essential life skills.”

The vacuum runs around $30 on Amazon. It’s on backorder at WalMart.

Here is one parent’s review on Amazon:

“My 3 yr old is in love with this vacuum! He was obsessed with vacuums before recieving this gift and is so happy to have one that is his size, and he can use it whenever he wants. He loves that it picks up small debris also. He will use it on little crumbs and loves dumping them in the trash.”

Another said:

“As silly as it may sound my 20 mo old grandson LOVES this!! He is no longer “afraid” of the vacuum because now he just trails behind as pleased as he can be to “help”. He will grow up to have his own Cleaning Empire. Best toy I’ve purchased yet!”

